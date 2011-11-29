South Korean pop music artists are making waves outside Asia, although overcoming language and culture barriers, particularly in the United States and Britain, is proving difficult.

Some Japanese artists have also tried to make it big in the West, although their domestic music market is large enough to make that a profitable target in itself.

Japan is the second largest music market in the world, only just behind the United States.

Korean sales, by comparison, are small.

Following are figures from the trade group IFPI (International Federation of the Phonographic Industry) which go some way to explaining why Korean artists are trying hard to make it big abroad.

Japanese recorded music sales (trade value, million $)

2006 - 4,799.8

2007 - 4,798.2

2008 - 4,840.7

2009 - 4,316.6

2010 - 3,958.5

South Korean recorded music sales (trade value, million $)

2006 - 125.9

2007 - 115.2

2008 - 144.7

2009 - 159.7

2010 - 178.4

(Source: IFPI - Recording Industry in Numbers 2011)

(Reporting by Mike Collett-White)