SINGAPORE For the second straight year, Asia must rely on the United States and Canada for most of its top-quality wheat, as rains have cut the protein content in grain from traditional supplier Australia.

Asian nations are among the world's biggest buyers of the superior quality, protein-rich wheat that is used to make noodles, a staple food across the region. This hunger could support prices on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, and widen spreads with the lower-grade soft wheat traded in Chicago.

Australia, the world's fourth largest wheat exporter, has been hit by unusually bad weather for two years in row, which has degraded the quality and quantity of its crop.

Last year, News South Wales and Queensland, the top prime hard wheat producing states, were inundated by floods which turned nearly half of the crop into feed-quality grain. This year, it saw an unseasonably cold and wet spring.

Analysts estimate production of Australian prime hard wheat at just half a million tonnes this year, down from an output of nearly two million tonnes in an average year.

"The wet season has been very detrimental to the crop, a lot of protein wheat is not just milling quality, it will go into feed rations," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at Sydney-based brokerage Advance Trading Australasia.

"On top of that, we planted in very high moisture," he said. "You get good yields but lower protein."

Because of the damage to the Australian grain, Indonesia and Japan, the world's third and fourth largest wheat buyers, are likely to seek more of the higher-protein, spring wheat from the United States. Competing with them will be key Asian importers South Korea, Malaysia and Bangladesh.

Indonesia, Asia's top wheat buyer and one of Australia's biggest customers, is estimated to import 6.7 million tonnes in 2011/12, with most its high-quality milling wheat needs coming from the United States and Canada.

Japan and South Korea, which together account for more than 10 million tonnes of imports, are likely to follow suit.

PREMIUM QUALITY, PREMIUM PRICE

The prices of U.S. grain reflect the anticipated contest for premium wheat.

Last week, Chicago soft wheat slid 3.6 percent to a four-week low after the U.S. Department of Agriculture projected global stockpiles will remain near record highs. But the premium Minneapolis spring wheat finished almost unchanged, supported by the tightness in global supplies.

"When you look at wheat, it is two markets - one is high quality milling wheat with 12 percent and above protein level which is still reasonably tight," said Adam Davis, a senior commodity analyst at Merricks Capital in Melbourne.

"Anything below 11 percent protein is surplus; it is trading close to corn, almost like falling into the coarse grain category."

MILLING WHEAT SUPPLY

The tight supplies in premium wheat come amid forecasts for dry, potentially crop-killing, weather in the Northern Hemisphere, which some analysts said can only mean even higher prices.

Minneapolis wheat prices weakened this month, but analysts said that was largely to do with funds rebalancing their portfolios, and little to do with actual demand.

U.S. wheat markets outperformed corn last week on weather-related worries.

"Ultimately, it is the fundamentals that will stand, there is tightness in global high-protein wheat supply and we are seeing that in spreads," said Davis.

As a result of tight supply, Australian prime hard wheat with 13 percent protein is quoted at $350 (227.73 pounds) a tonne free on board, compared with regular milling wheat offered at $230 a tonne.

A premium of around $120 a tonne for Australian hard wheat compares with the 10-year average of around $30. In the United States, dark northern spring wheat with 13 percent protein was quoted last week around $330-$335 a tonne versus $265 a tonne for hard red winter wheat.

"Until November 2010, the maximum ever we had seen was $80 a tonne premium," said one Sydney-based dealer, referring to premiums in Australia. "It blew to the maximum of $130 last year and it has stayed pretty high."

A rally in the high-protein wheat market could give an opportunity to investors, stung by lower prices of grains and oilseeds since the beginning of the year. Corn and wheat have fallen more than 7 percent, while soybeans are down almost 2 percent.

But some U.S. analysts say a stronger U.S. dollar and higher shipping costs could dampen exports from North America to Asia.

"It very may well be that we will be the seller of last resort because of the currency and the shipping costs," said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics and Consulting in Indiana.

"If we do see an increase, I think that would be a very key heads-up to the trade that we are running low on world supplies of high quality wheat."

(Additional reporting by Mark Weinraub in CHICAGO; editing by Miral Fahmy)