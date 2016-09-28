LOS ANGELES An Asiana Airlines flight bound for Seoul, South Korea, with more than 350 people on board was returning to Los Angeles on Tuesday after smoke was reported in the cargo section, a spokeswoman for Los Angeles International Airport said.

Asiana Flight 201 left Los Angeles about 12:30 p.m. (1930 GMT) and alerted the airport within several hours that it was returning after smoke had been reported in the bulkhead, or cargo, area, LAX spokeswoman Nancy Castles said.

The flight, an Airbus 380-800, was expected to land at LAX at about 7:30 p.m. (0230 GMT on Wednesday), Castles said.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said he had no information on the incident.

A spokesman for Asiana Airlines declined to comment when reached by Reuters.

The flight was originally bound for Incheon International Airport with about 353 passengers and crew on board, Castles said.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Peter Cooney)