The logo of the new Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is seen at the agency's headquarters in the Canary Wharf business district of London April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

LONDON The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined coal mining company Asia Resource Minerals (ARMS) ARMS.L 4.7 million pounds, the British financial watchdog said on Wednesday.

London-listed ARMS, previously known as Bumi, has breached various rules applicable to listed companies, the FCA said in a statement.

ARMS, with coal assets in Indonesia, has been hit by tumbling coal prices, a series of boardroom disputes and allegations of fraud and corruption.

The company, which was recently at the centre of a control battle, has seen its shares lose about 90 percent of their value since its 2010 listing.

(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by David Holmes)