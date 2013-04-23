Tech workers find communal living a solution for high rents
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASM International NV swung to a first-quarter net profit as it realized a gain from the sale of its stake in its Hong Kong-listed unit ASM Pacific Technology.
ASMI said on March 13 it had raised 422 million euros (£358.92 million) by selling 12 percent of ASM Pacific Technology to institutional investors in a share placement, leaving it with a 40 percent stake in the Hong Kong business.
ASMI reported a net profit of 1.4 billion euros, compared with a loss of 22 million euros in the fourth quarter and a profit of 6 million euros a year earlier.
ASMI's net sales fell 23 percent in the first quarter to 240 million euros.
Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had expected a net loss of 2.6 million euros for the first three months of the year on sales of 290 million euros.
(Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
DETROIT California, the largest U.S. car market, plans to allow testing on public roads of self-driving vehicles without human backup drivers by the end of the year, state officials said Friday.
NEW YORK The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday denied a request to list what would have been the first U.S. exchange-traded fund built to track bitcoin, the digital currency.