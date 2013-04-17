ASML's logo is seen on the day of the presentation of the 2011 fourth quarter and annual results in Veldhoven January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Robin van Lonkhuijsen/United Photos

AMSTERDAM ASML, the world's leading provider of tools for making computer chips, said it expects a pick-up in second-quarter sales and stuck to its outlook for flat revenue this year as consumers switch from personal computers to tablets and smartphones.

The Dutch firm, seen as a barometer for the tech sector, reported better-than-expected first-quarter results on Wednesday, announced a new share buy-back programme of up to 1 billion euros (846.6 million pounds) and said Chief Financial Officer Peter Wennink would take over as chief executive.

It said second-quarter sales would be around 1.1 billion euros while full-year revenue would be similar to the 2012 level of 4.73 billion euros.

"PCs (personal computers), which have been a very significant driver for the semiconductor industry, are down. PCs are being cannibalised by tablets," Wennink said in a video statement.

Wennink will succeed Eric Meurice as chief executive from July 1. Meurice will become chairman of ASML, and be an advisor to the new leadership team.

"We have a clear roadmap of what to do. We're not going to make significant changes to the strategy and the roadmap of the company," Wennink added.

ASML reported first-quarter net profit of 96 million euros on sales of 892 billion euros. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a first-quarter net profit of 82.1 million euros on sales of 859 million euros.

(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)