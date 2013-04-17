Google backs UK-based payments company Currencycloud
NEW YORK Alphabet Inc's venture arm has invested in Currencycloud, a UK startup that provides technology to enable businesses to provide cross-border payments services to their customers.
AMSTERDAM ASML, the world's leading provider of tools for making computer chips, said it expects a pick-up in second-quarter sales and stuck to its outlook for flat revenue this year as consumers switch from personal computers to tablets and smartphones.
The Dutch firm, seen as a barometer for the tech sector, reported better-than-expected first-quarter results on Wednesday, announced a new share buy-back programme of up to 1 billion euros (846.6 million pounds) and said Chief Financial Officer Peter Wennink would take over as chief executive.
It said second-quarter sales would be around 1.1 billion euros while full-year revenue would be similar to the 2012 level of 4.73 billion euros.
"PCs (personal computers), which have been a very significant driver for the semiconductor industry, are down. PCs are being cannibalised by tablets," Wennink said in a video statement.
Wennink will succeed Eric Meurice as chief executive from July 1. Meurice will become chairman of ASML, and be an advisor to the new leadership team.
"We have a clear roadmap of what to do. We're not going to make significant changes to the strategy and the roadmap of the company," Wennink added.
ASML reported first-quarter net profit of 96 million euros on sales of 892 billion euros. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a first-quarter net profit of 82.1 million euros on sales of 859 million euros.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)
WASHINGTON Republicans in the U.S. Congress are moving to repeal regulations adopted by the Obama administration in October that would have subjected internet service providers to stricter scrutiny than websites to protect customers' private data.
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Snap Inc bounced back on Wednesday following a steep selloff while an initial rush to short sell the stock appeared to be slowing.