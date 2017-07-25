FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Chipmaker ASM International's order intake hits record in second quarter
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
Trump bans transgender people from the military
Trump bans transgender people from the military
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 25, 2017 / 6:00 PM / a day ago

Chipmaker ASM International's order intake hits record in second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dutch chipmaker ASM International NV's second-quarter order intake surged 29 percent to a record quarterly high, it said on Tuesday.

ASM International's quarterly order intake was 206 million euros compared with 159 million euros in same quarter last year and followed a record-high in the first quarter.

Analysts polled by Reuters forecast new orders of 201 million euros in the second quarter.

ASM also reported net earnings of 132 million euros, including 84 million euros from a 5 percent sale and dilution of its ASM Pacific Technology stake, compared with net earnings of 35.6 million euros in the same quarter last year.

Demand for memory chips has soared and Europe's tech sector shares have gained more than 14 percent so far this year.

Reporting by Manon Jacob; editing by Susan Thomas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.