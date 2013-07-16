LONDON Fast growing British online fashion retailer ASOS (ASOS.L) said Kate Bostock, executive director product and trading, had quit the company after just seven months in the job.

"Kate and I have agreed that ASOS is not the right platform for her talent. Of course we are disappointed that things haven't worked out," ASOS founder and chief executive Nick Robertson said on Tuesday.

Shares in ASOS were down 0.8 percent at 4,443.5 pence at 10:16 a.m.

Bostock, the former head of general merchandise at Marks & Spencer (MKS.L), had agreed to join ASOS in October 2012 after a year-long courting and started at the firm in January.

"ASOS is a formidable business and I have great respect for the team I have been working with: they are right at the cutting edge of young online fashion. Sadly, I've concluded that ASOS isn't the right place for me," said Bostock.

ASOS said Bostock's role would be fulfilled by the existing retailing team while the board considers whether there is a need to seek a replacement.

