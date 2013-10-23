Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
LONDON Online fashion retailer ASOS (ASOS.L) met forecasts with a 23 percent rise in full-year profit as sales continued to soar both in Britain and in overseas markets.
The group, whose celebrity fans include U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama and pop singer Rita Ora, also said on Wednesday it had started its new financial year positively and would step-up capital expenditure investment to 55 million pounds in each of the next two years.
ASOS made a pretax profit of 54.7 million pounds in the year to August 31.
That compares with analysts' consensus forecast of 54 million pounds and 44.5 million pounds made in the 2011-12 year.
Revenue, reported last month, rose 39 percent to 769.4 million pounds, while retail gross margin increased 100 basis points versus the prior year.
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Pravin Char)
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a build-up in debt and strives to keep a lid on risks in its financial sector.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.