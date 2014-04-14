Insurer Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd (ENH.N) said it offered to acquire Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd (AHL.N) for about $3.2 billion in cash and stock.

Endurance's offer of $47.50 per share represents a premium of about 21 percent to Aspen's Friday close on the New York Stock Exchange.

Aspen shares rose 16 percent to $45.61 on Monday morning, while Endurance shares were down 2 percent at $52.57.

"Despite our repeated attempts since late January to engage in confidential and friendly discussions, Aspen's board and management have rebuffed our proposal and refused to engage with us," Endurance Chief Executive John Charman said in a statement.

The company said it expected a deal with Aspen to add to earnings in 2015.

The combined company is expected to have annual savings of more than $100 million, Endurance said.

The company will fund the acquisition partly through proceeds of $1.05 billion from placement of new shares to investors.

Morgan Stanley & Co and Jefferies LLC acted as financial advisers to Endurance.

(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Kirti Pandey)