LONDON Investors are ramping up bets on equities as risk appetite thrives on abundant liquidity, a Reuters poll has found, but money managers are already wondering how markets will cope when the hangover from the latest debt binge finally hits.

The average exposure to equities in balanced portfolios according to a survey of 14 investment managers jumped 2.8 percentage points to 54.9 percent this month, the highest allocation to the asset class since February 2011.

Investment in bonds slipped to 22.4 percent from 23.8 percent in March, the lowest level in 11 months, while the proportion of assets held in cash has now more than halved from its December peak, dropping to 5 percent as investors put more of their idle money to work in a quest for yield.

The rebound in risk appetite in the first quarter of 2012 has exceeded most expectations, with fears of widespread sovereign defaults and a collapse in the euro soothed by the European Central Bank's 1 trillion euros (837.58 billion pounds) of cheap three-year loans to banks.

That cash injection has hauled Europe's banking sector from the brink but the attempt to solve debt problems with yet more debt has left asset managers wrestling with one of their most frightening dilemmas: how to profit from a relief rally with little or no economic support.

"Market rallies make fund managers nervous, forcing them to act, normally by buying those assets that have risen strongly already to try limit any further damage to their reputations," warned Thomas Beckit, CIO of PSigma Investment Management.

"Such activity may well be partly responsible for the length of the recent upswing in the market," he said.

EURO ZONE NIGHTMARE

The economic stability of the euro zone continues to haunt most investment managers, even as they up exposure to risk.

Lee Robertson, CIO at Investment Quorum, said euro zone leaders were being "patently over-optimistic" in their growth predictions and the impact of austerity on countries like Greece and Portugal, while Henderson's Asset Allocation Director Chris Paine said forthcoming elections in the region could prove to be a catalyst for new market tensions.

Besides the euro zone, a number of money managers cited concerns over the recent surge in oil prices and its potential impact on the world's two most important growth engines - China and the United States.

"Underneath the apparently good news, few of the structural problems facing the West or the East have been solved," said Thomas Dickson, an analyst at Standard Life Investments.

"The U.S. is still delaying important decisions about fiscal policy, China faces a complicated mix of expensive housing and debt problems in certain sectors, while in the background the threat of a surge in oil prices remains ever-present," he said.

And while economic worries mount, geo-political concerns including the frosty relations between Iran and its Western opponents also threaten to bring buoyant markets back to earth with a bump.

Mike Turner, head of global strategy and asset allocation at Aberdeen Asset Management, is investing cautiously - foraging for returns but with half an eye on a very uncertain future.

"We believe there is a scope for market disappointment in terms of political risk in Europe and economic momentum being affected by high oil prices," Turner said.

"For now the global liquidity is still supportive of risky assets, but the "ultra easy" monetary policy in developed markets might be coming to an end."

(Reporting by Sinead Cruise; Editing by Catherine Evans)