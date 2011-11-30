British investors have slashed exposure to the euro zone in global bond portfolios to the lowest levels in more than a year this month as frustration mounted at the currency bloc's failure to tackle its debt crisis, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

The survey of 15 money managers conducted November 21-25 showed investors cut exposure to euro zone bonds three percentage points to 8.9 percent on average in global bond portfolios. At the same time, allocations to the UK increased to 31.6 percent, from 29 percent a month earlier.

While the UK is also a highly indebted economy, it has so far escaped punishment from markets as investors' faith in its government to press ahead with fiscal austerity is keeping bond yields low.

That view contrasts with mounting exasperation at the euro zone's policymakers, however.

"The political and policy paralysis at the heart of Europe has raised the spectre of a global recession, and greater uncertainty and volatility for asset markets," said Neil Michael, executive director of investment strategies at London & Capital.

"What is desperately missing is strong, cohesive leadership amongst policymakers," said Lee Robertson, chief executive of Investment Quorum.

In global balanced portfolios, British investors hiked equity allocations to 50 percent on average, up from 47.8 percent, with many citing a search for dividends and defensively positioned companies as a good place to weather the coming storm.

"It seems that the global economy may be able to grow next year, albeit at a very sluggish pace. A low growth and inevitable persistent low interest rate environment will again be a decent background for companies with good growth profiles and strong dividend programs," said Chris Paine, associate director for asset allocation at Henderson Global Investors.

Cash holdings in balanced portfolios rose to 9.3 percent from 8.8 percent -- the highest level since July 2010 and a stark signal of investors' defensive posture. Cash has more than doubled as a proportion of the average portfolio in recent months.

"In light of the economic and market backdrop, a more conservative stance is recommended, with cash levels being raised significantly to almost a third as a defensive tool," London & Capital's Michael said.

One investor expressed hope that because markets have priced in much uncertainty, conditions will stabilize going into the new year.

"In fact, we may be closer than we think to some better reward for all the hard work being carried out behind the scenes by policymakers and politicians," said Mark Robinson, chief investment officer at Berry Asset Management.

But others pointed to a failed German bond auction last week as proof of the risk of a spiralling crisis and market contagion.

"Don't seek protection in government bonds," said Christopher Mahon, head of investment strategy at Momentum Global Investors. "These are the items which are at the heart of the issue."

