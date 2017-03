A race steward stands in front of the pit lane of Aston Martin number 95 during the Le Mans 24-hour sportscar race in Le Mans, central France June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

BERLIN Daimler (DAIGn.DE) said it will take a stake of up to 5 percent in Aston Martin as part of a technical partnership the German automaker will set up with the British manufacturer.

Definitive agreements concerning the partnership will be signed during the second half of the year, Stuttgart-based Daimler said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer)