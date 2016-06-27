The logo of British manufacturer Aston Martin is seen at a 1952 Aston Martin DB 2 Vantage Specification car during a preview of an auction by Swiss Oldtimer Galerie International in Zurich, Switzerland June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON British luxury carmaker Aston Martin made a pre-tax loss of 127.9 million pounds in 2015, the fifth consecutive year the company has failed to make a profit, as the number of cars it sold fell and as it invests in expansion.

The firm said on Monday that it had sold 3,615 cars last year, down from the 3,661 luxury models in 2014. CEO Andy Palmer told Reuters in October that he expected volumes would be "slightly above" 2014 levels.

The firm, famous for making the DB5 sports car driven by fictional secret agent James Bond, is also investing heavily to build a new DBX crossover model at a new facility in Wales as part of plans to widen its appeal.

In 2014, the firm reported a pre-tax loss of 71.8 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7435 pounds)

(Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Louise Heavens)