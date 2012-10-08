LONDON AstraZeneca (AZN.L) bought rights to an experimental class of drugs from biotech firm Ardelyx on Monday, in the latest move to boost its thin pipeline of new medicines.

Britain's second-biggest drugmaker will pay $35 million (21.75 million pounds) up front, with development milestones of $237.5 million and milestones related to launch and commercialisation plus royalties, for exclusive access to Ardelyx's NHE3 inhibitor programme.

The programme includes the lead compound RDX5791, for the treatment of complications associated with end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease, which is ready to go into mid-stage Phase II studies.

(Reporting by Ben Hirschler)