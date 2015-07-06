LSE launches 200 million pound share buyback
London Stock Exchange said it will buy back 200 million pounds of its shares, as it tries to placate shareholders following the collapse of its merger with Deutsche Boerse .
WASHINGTON AstraZeneca LP (AZN.L) has agreed to pay $46.5 million (£29.81 million) and Cephalon Inc [TEVAE.UL] $7.5 million to resolve allegations that the two drug companies underpaid rebates owed under the Medicaid program, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Bill Trott)
London Stock Exchange said it will buy back 200 million pounds of its shares, as it tries to placate shareholders following the collapse of its merger with Deutsche Boerse .
LONDON Insurance market Lloyd's of London [SOLYD.UL], an integral part of the British business scene since the 17th century, has chosen Brussels as the site for its European Union subsidiary because of its strong regulatory framework, it said on Thursday.