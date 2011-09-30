LONDON AstraZeneca (AZN.L), Britain's second-biggest drugmaker, has begun searching for a new chairman to replace Louis Schweitzer, Sky News reported on Friday.

John Varley, former chief executive of Barclays (BARC.L) and a serving non-executive director of AstraZeneca, is understood to have been sounded out about the role but will unlikely be named as a replacement, Sky business editor Mark Kleinman said in a blog post.

A spokeswoman for AstraZeneca declined to comment to Reuters on the report.

Schweitzer, a former CEO of French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA), has chaired the British-based drugmaker since January 1, 2005 and is 68 years old, according to AstraZeneca's annual report. He is also chairman of car firm Volvo.

