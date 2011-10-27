LONDON Generic competition and pricing pressures weighed on AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) sales in the third quarter, ahead of a key challenge to its top-selling cholesterol drug Crestor in the U.S. marketplace.

A weaker dollar provided some protection to Britain's second-biggest drugmaker, with sales at the reported level up 4 percent at $8.21 billion (5.12 billion pounds), although in local currencies revenues were down 2 percent.

The result was slightly better than expected. Analysts had, on average, forecast sales of $8.16 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Core pretax profit, which excludes some items, was flat at $3.08 billion, equivalent to core earnings per share up 14 percent at the reported level to $1.71.

The company raised its core EPS target for the full year to between $7.20 and $7.40, from $7.05 to $7.35, largely on currency movements.

AstraZeneca faces a major challenge to Crestor from the end of next month, when generic copies of Pfizer's (PFE.N) market-leading cholesterol fighter Lipitor are due to hit the U.S. market.

Results from a head-to-head study last month failed to show Crestor was better than Lipitor in reducing clogging in coronary arteries, putting the medicine at increased risk from generic Lipitor.

