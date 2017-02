LONDON AstraZeneca (AZN.L) has clinched two new deals in neuroscience, underlining the drugmaker's increasing reliance on external projects to refill its sparse pipeline.

Britain's second biggest drugmaker said on Thursday it had acquired a portfolio of early-stage experimental compounds for Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and other brain diseases for an undisclosed sum from private U.S. biotech company Link Medicine.

At the same time, it has also signed a deal with U.S. academic groups to study a major risk factor for Alzheimer's, the apolipoprotein E4 genotype.

(Reporting by Ben Hirschler)