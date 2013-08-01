Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
LONDON AstraZeneca (AZN.L) is looking at ways to leverage its capacity to make biotech drugs within its MedImmune unit, including a possible move into so-called biosimilars, its chief executive said on Thursday.
Pascal Soriot declined to comment, however, on whether he might be interested in acquiring a biosimilars business such as South Korea's Celltrion (068270.KQ).
"We have strong capabilities at MedImmune in biologics and essentially what we are doing is looking if we can further leverage those capabilities in a biosimilar or bio-superior world," he told reporters.
Shares in Celltrion rose earlier this week on rumours of AstraZeneca's interest in the company.
A source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters late on Wednesday that the sale of a controlling stake in Celltrion is still in its starting stages and has not yet produced concrete bidder names.
Celltrion got European backing for its biosimilar copycat version of the blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade in June, after its founder said he would seek a buyer among multinational drug makers for his controlling interest in the firm.
LONDON Britain's biggest telecoms group BT has agreed to put the division that runs the national broadband network into a legally separate company in a bid to improve the country's digital infrastructure and resolve a two-year regulatory battle.
MANILA The European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations said on Friday the two blocs would try to revive plans for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between them, as European countries look to tap the region's strong growth.