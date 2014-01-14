European shares dip as Dutch vote and Fed loom, FTSE bucks trend
LONDON European shares fell on Tuesday on uncertainty ahead of elections in the Netherlands and a U.S. interest rate decision later in the week.
LONDON AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said on Tuesday it expected to return to growth after a wave of drug patent expiries earlier than analysts currently forecast, with 2017 revenue likely to be broadly in line with the 2013 level.
Chief Executive Pascal Soriot will also tell the J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference in San Francisco that the firm now has 11 new-drug programmes in late-stage Phase III testing, almost double the number a year ago, and 27 in Phase II.
The group has particularly high hopes for its cancer research, where it has started trials for immunotherapy combination treatments for which the first results are anticipated in 2014/2015.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Potter)
LONDON British insurer Prudential reported a record 2016 operating profit of 4.3 billion pounds on Tuesday, as growth in its Asia and U.S. operations outweighed a decline in its domestic market.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve, which has struggled to stoke inflation since the financial crisis and up until now raised rates less frequently than it and markets expected, may be about to hit the accelerator on rate hikes.