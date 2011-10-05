AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said it has settled with more generic drugmakers seeking to sell a version of its anti-psychotic medicine Seroquel XR, pushing back cut-price competition until late 2016.

Wednesday's settlement with Accord Healthcare and Intas Pharmaceuticals follows a similar deal last week with Handa Pharmaceuticals, the first generics company to file for approval to market a copy of the extended-release drug.

Under the settlement agreement, AstraZeneca has granted Accord a licence to enter the U.S. market with generic form of Seroquel XR on November 1, 2016, or earlier in certain circumstances.

Remaining Seroquel XR patent infringement litigations with other generics companies remain ongoing, AstraZeneca added in a statement.

The original immediate-release form of Seroquel will lose patent protection next year and Britain's second-biggest drugmaker has been trying to switch patients over to the newer version ahead of the arrival of generic forms of basic Seroquel in 2012.

The two versions of the drugs have combined annual U.S. sales of about $4 billion, of which Seroquel XR accounts for roughly $750 million. Worldwide annual sales of the Seroquel franchise were $5.3 billion in 2010 -- making the products the company's second-biggest seller behind cholesterol fighter Crestor.

The fate of the Seroquel franchise is important because AstraZeneca faces dwindling sales of other core brands as patents expire on several products, including heartburn pill Nexium.

AstraZeneca last year saw off a patent challenge to Crestor but generics companies are seeking to reverse that ruling at appeal.

(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Anthony Barker)