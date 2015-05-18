EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
LONDON AstraZeneca (AZN.L) is investing $285 million (182 million pounds) to expand biotech drug manufacturing in Sweden as the company bets on the future of high-tech medicine for future growth.
The new facility for biological medicines in Sodertalje will supply medicines for clinical trial programmes from the end of 2018 and will deliver finished products for commercial use once fully operational by 2019.
The planned investment will, subject to relevant approvals by the local authorities, create between 150 and 250 highly skilled new roles at AstraZeneca by 2019, the Anglo-Swedish company said in a statement on Monday.
The new plant will be focussed on filling and packaging of protein therapeutics.
Sodertalje is already AstraZeneca’s biggest global manufacturing facility for traditional tablets and capsules.
The decision to add the new biotech capability reflects the changing nature of the company's portfolio as it focuses more on injectable biotech medicines, which now make up around half of the new drug pipeline.
Biotech drugs are increasingly being used to treat cancer, which AstraZeneca sees as a major commercial opportunity, as well as for a variety of other diseases, including asthma.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by Louise Heavens)
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.