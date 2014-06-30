The AT&T logo is pictured by its store in Carlsbad, California, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

AT&T Inc will expand its board of directors to 14 members from 13 and has appointed Glenn Hutchins, a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's board of directors, to fill the new vacancy, the company said on Monday.

Hutchins, co-founder of technology investment firm Silver Lake Partners, which manages $23 billion (13.45 billion pounds) in combined assets, will also be appointed to AT&T's corporate development and finance committee, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision.

(Reporting by Marina Lopes in Washington; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)