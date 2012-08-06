ATHENS A Greek prosecutor ordered a probe into possible tax evasion and money laundering by an executive at ailing lender ATEbank on Monday, court sources said, days after the central banker said a high-ranking ATEbank official sent millions of euros abroad.

The decision by financial crimes prosecutor Spyros Mouzakitis comes a day after the former head of ATEbank AGBr.AT, which is being wound down, said he had transferred millions of euros of personal savings abroad.

Theodore Pantalakis, who was not mentioned by name in the order, told Sunday's Realnews paper the money was used to buy assets and did not violate any laws.

"It is 8 million euros ($10 million), mine and my family's. It is legal, reported and taxed and part of the family's wealth, the level of which justifies (the transfer)," Pantalakis told the newspaper.

Greek banks have bled 72 billion euros since 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data, as fears that Greece could crash out of the euro zone prompted depositors to shift their money to safer havens in Britain, Switzerland, Germany.

Authorities had threatened to name and shame lawmakers accused of funnelling huge sums of money abroad and have repeatedly appealed to Greeks to return their savings to the country's cash-strapped banks, assuring them they would be safe.

Central bank chief George Provopoulos raised eyebrows at a parliamentary briefing on Friday, saying the monetary authority had given details of a high-level ATEbank official's money transfers abroad to the tax authorities.

He did not name the official.

Pantalakis stepped down from ATEbank after its healthy assets were taken over by the country's fourth-largest lender Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT) last month in a move that sparked expectations of further consolidation in the struggling sector.

Provopoulos has defended the government's decision to transfer ATEbank's healthy assets to Piraeus as the best solution on the table to avoid job losses and safeguard stability in the banking sector.

But the deal has come under fire from ATEbank's union, which has announced rolling strikes, while leftist opposition party Syriza has called it the "Great Robbery.

(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by David Cowell)