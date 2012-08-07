Germany's Robert Harting celebrates after winning the men's discus throw final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. Harting won gold ahead of Iran's Ehsan Hadadi who took silver and Estonia's Gerd Kanter who won bronze. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

LONDON Germany's Robert Harting added Olympic discus gold to his two world titles when he won with a throw of 68.27 metres on Tuesday.

Harting, 27, claimed victory with his fifth-round effort, surpassing Iran's Ehsan Hadadi who had led since the opening round with 68.18. His silver was Iran's first Olympic track and field medal.

Defending champion Gerd Kanter of Estonia won bronze with a best of 68.03.

(Reporting by Justin Palmer; Editing by Ed Osmond)