Kenya's Ezekiel Kemboi reacts after winning the men's 3000m steeplechase final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

LONDON Kenya's Ezekiel Kemboi set aside thoughts of an assault charge he faces at home to regain his Olympic men's 3,000 metres steeplechase title in emphatic fashion on Sunday and extend Kenyan dominance in the race.

Kemboi, the 2004 champion, made the most of defending champion and compatriot Brimin Kipruto falling on the penultimate lap to sprint clear and win in eight minutes, 18.56 seconds.

The flamboyant twice world champion, who veered across the track with one arm raised in celebration in the final metres, was accused in June of stabbing a woman in Kenya, with the incident remaining unresolved coming into the Games.

Kemboi, who is a police officer, has rejected the accusation and Kenya's Olympic Committee (NOCK) cleared the 30-year-old to run in London, saying he was innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

Frenchman Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad took silver and Kenya's Abel Mutai won bronze. Kipruto recovered from his fall to finish fifth.

Kenya, who swept the medals in 2008, have won men's steeplechase gold at every Games since 1984.

(Reporting by Justin Palmer; Editing by Ed Osmond and Jason Neely)