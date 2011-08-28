DAEGU, South Korea Usain Bolt, the world's fastest man, remained on course to retain his world championship 100 metres title with a comfortable victory in his semi-final on Sunday.

The double world and Olympic sprint champion got a good start as he had in the opening round and stormed clear of the field before easing up as he approached the line, crossing in 10.05 seconds.

"Always man," he said when asked whether he was confident of victory in the final later on Sunday.

French flier Christophe Lemaitre followed the world record holder across the line in 10.11 to qualify for his first final before 35-year-old Kim Collins, the 2003 champion, won the third semi-final in 10.08 in his eighth world championships.

Jamaican Nesta Carter also qualified from that race in 10.16 but the quickest time of the semis came from Bolt's training partner Yohan Blake, who won the first in 9.95 to take his place in the final.

Blake was tipped by former world record holder Maurice Greene as the man most likely to upset Bolt and confirmed his form by dashing across the line with his best run of the year ahead of American Walter Dix (10.05).

Another Frenchman, Jimmy Vicaut (10.10), and Antiguan Daniel Bailey (10.14) qualified despite finishing third and fourth in the quick opening heat.

That meant Trinidad's Richard Thompson, silver medallist behind Bolt at the Beijing Olympics, missed out on the final altogether after he finished third in the second heat in 10.20.

Briton Dwain Chambers was disqualified after a false start in the first semi, dashing his hopes of reaching a fifth world championship final 11 years after his first.

"It's unfortunate really," he said. "I've just got to keep my spirits high, support the team and see what the summer holds."

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)