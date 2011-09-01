DAEGU, South Korea Former world 100 metres record holder Asafa Powell has decided he will not run in the Jamaican relay team at the Daegu world championships, his agent said on Thursday.

The 28-year-old withdrew from the 100 metres on the eve of the championships last week because of a groin strain but said he was still hoping to run in the 4x100m relay.

"It's not a good idea to risk it with my team and country depending on me," Powell said through his agent Paul Doyle. "I'm still a little sore. I'm training well but there is still a slight pain."

With Usain Bolt and Powell in the team, Jamaica won relay gold at the last world championships and at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where they clocked a world record 37.10 seconds.

With the likes of new world 100 metres champion Yohan Blake, Nesta Carter and Michael Frater in the squad, however, the Jamaicans will still be favourites to retain the title on Sunday, the last day of the championships.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry and Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John Mehaffey)