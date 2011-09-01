DAEGU, South Korea After putting her life on ice for two days, Allyson Felix began the quest to extend her reign as 200 metres world champion beyond six years by easing through the heats on Thursday.

Pipped to the gold medal in the 400 on Monday, the American admitted to feeling sluggish when returning to the more familiar confines of the half-lap in blistering heat at the Deagu Stadium.

Running in lane eight, the 25-year-old was beaten to the line by Dutch heptathlete Dafne Schippers but progressed comfortably enough in 22.71 seconds.

"This is what I love to do," she told reporters. "I just hope my body allows me to do the best that I can.

"I feel good, I just wanted to get through these rounds and have something left for the final.

"I feel a little sluggish this morning. I was just trying to get my legs moving again."

Triple defending champion Felix, whose attempt to double up for the 200 and 400 was her first at a major championships, said she had spent the two days between her events taking it as easy as possible.

"I laid low, lots of ice bags, lots of treatment and lots and lots of movies," she added.

Her compatriot Carmelita Jeter, who won 100 gold on Monday, showed that she has her own double in mind by winning the first heat in 22.68, while a third American Shalonda Solomon, who has the fastest time this year of 22.15, won her heat in 22.69.

Felix will also be on the lookout for a strong Jamaican contingent led by Olympic champion Veronica Campbell-Brown, who ran the fastest time of the morning to win the fifth heat from Bulgarian Ivet Lalova in 22.46 seconds.

"I hope I did not run too hard out there," said Campbell-Brown, who won silver in the 100 behind Jeter on Monday.

(Editing by Ian Ransom)