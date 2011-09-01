DAEGU, South Korea After putting her life on ice for two days, defending champion Allyson Felix eased into the final of the women's 200 metres at the world championships on Thursday.

Pipped to the gold medal in the 400 on Monday, the American admitted to feeling sluggish when returning to the more familiar discipline of the half-lap at the Deagu Stadium.

The 25-year-old progressed comfortably enough despite finishing second in both in her morning heat and evening semi-final, where she ran 22.67 seconds but was beaten by Olympic champion Veronica Campbell-Brown.

"I just wanted to qualify easily and set myself up for tomorrow," Felix told reporters. "I wouldn't be human if I said I felt great."

Felix, attempting her first 200-400 double at a major championships, said she had spent the two days between her events taking it as easy as possible.

"I laid low, lots of ice bags, lots of treatment and lots and lots of movies," she said.

Her compatriot Carmelita Jeter, who won the 100 gold on Monday, showed that she has a double of her own in mind by dominating her heat and then the opening semi-final in 22.47 seconds.

Jeter had a scare in the morning, though, when she lost her concentration as she was approaching the line in her heat and nearly drifting out of her lane before suddenly correcting herself.

"I wasn't paying attention," she said. "I was really close to the line and I was looking down and saying 'oh no, I'm gonna touch the line' and I kind of stumbled, but I'm not hurt."

A third American, Shalonda Solomon, has the fastest time this year of 22.15 and she finished a convincing first in the second semi-final in 22.46 seconds.

Felix will also be on the lookout for a strong Jamaican contingent led by Campbell-Brown, who ran the fastest time of the morning's first round in broiling heat, also 22.46 seconds.

"I hope I did not run too hard out there," said Campbell-Brown, who won silver in the 100 behind Jeter on Monday.

Jamaicans Kerron Stewart and Sherone Simpson, Ukrainian Hrystyna Stuy and 2001 champion Debbie Ferguson-McKenzie complete the field for Friday's final.

