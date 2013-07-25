New Zealand shot putter Valerie Adams speaks to journalists during a news conference in London July 25, 2013. Adams is in London to compete in the Diamond League athletics meeting. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON A year has passed since her golden moment was "stolen" by a doper but time has not diluted the contempt New Zealand shot-putter Valerie Adams feels towards Nadzeya Ostapchuk.

"She can stay in Belarus forever," Adams, who suffered a tearful defeat by the Belarussian at the London Olympics only to be upgraded to gold the day after the closing ceremony, said on Thursday as she prepared to return to the stadium that holds bitter memories for her.

The question of doping in track and field has reared its ugly head again in the wake of positive tests for high-profile sprinters Tyson Gay and Asafa Powell and the subject remains an awkward one for some in the sport to talk about.

Veteran sprinter Kim Collins and Olympic 110m hurdles champion Aries Merritt, both of whom are also competing at this weekend's Diamond League meeting at London's Olympic stadium, expressed some sympathy for athletes caught up in doping scandals when asked to discuss recent developments.

Adams, however, was holding nothing back.

"I was pissed off!" she told reporters at a hotel near London's Tower Bridge when asked whether her heart had softened towards Ostapchuk, who tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid and has since been given a one-year ban - a punishment Adams feels was inadequate.

"I was really, really angry at the time towards her, I was quite sad and depressed and lots of emotions went through me but one thing that remains is that I will never forgive her," double Olympic and three-times world champion Adams, 28, said.

"She tainted the sport and she tainted our event and it's something that she shouldn't have done.

"But the worst thing about it was that she took the moment away, that's what hurts the most. At the time I was crying tears of disappointment for my country, for myself, for my coach and this thing was crying crocodile tears and embracing her moment that shouldn't have been hers.

"She took that away from me and I have no sympathy whatsoever. She can stay in Belarus forever."

Ostapchuk was given a lesser ban than the usual two-year punishment after her coach admitted spiking her food.

Adams, who eventually received her gold medal at a special ceremony in Auckland last September, said returning to London was a good chance to turn the page.

"Definitely will be good for me to win...feel the glory and the moment," said Adams, who notched up a 37th consecutive victory in all competitions in Switzerland last week.

"It's not the same thing but I'm just glad to come back here and compete in the Olympic stadium where I think throwing was a bit tainted last year. It's good to come back and show we are doing it clean and competing to the best of our ability."

Merritt, the world record holder in 110m hurdles, distanced himself from condemning Gay and Powell.

"I think that no matter who looks at something it doesn't matter because at the end of the day it could be contaminated and if it's contaminated you are held accountable and that's the bottom line," the American told reporters on Thursday.

"Yes we are accountable for what we put in out body but sometimes you just don't know."

