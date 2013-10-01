Jamaica's Usain Bolt gestures to the crowd after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

BUENOS AIRES Olympic champion Usain Bolt will run a 100 metres exhibition race on a track laid down on the iconic 9 de Julio Avenue in central Buenos Aires in December, local media reported on Tuesday.

The Jamaican world sprint champion, winner of six Olympic gold medals from the 2008 and 2012 Games, will take part in the race on December 7 or 13, said the daily La Nacion's sports website.

"Bolt is very excited about visiting us. He will be coming with three other Jamaican runners," Argentine entrepreneur Guillermo Marin was quoted as saying on www.canchallena.com.ar.

Marin also said Serena and Venus Williams, winners of multiple grand slam tennis tournaments, would play an exhibition match in Argentina in December but gave no further details.

(Reporting by Luis Ampuero; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ken Ferris)