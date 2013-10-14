Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
MELBOURNE Olympic 100 metres hurdles champion Sally Pearson has turned to former assistant coach Antony Drinkwater-Newman to take her back to the top after dumping long-time mentor Sharon Hannan last week.
Pearson presented Drinkwater-Newman, an assistant to Hannan from 2006-11, to Athletics Australia (AA) head coach Eric Hollingsworth on Friday, two days after announcing her split with her former coach of 14 years.
"Antony and I have trained together over many years in the same squad and also while he was Sharon's assistant," Pearson said in a media release on Monday.
"I was excited by the fresh ideas that Antony has developed and I know that we work well together.
"Antony will be able to train beside me and that will be special. He is the logical choice for me and I am really keen to resume training shortly."
Since returning to training after a break following her Olympic triumph, the 27-year-old has struggled with hamstring injuries and surrendered her world title to American Brianna Rollins in Moscow in August.
Pearson, the IAAF's female athlete of the year in 2011, said she expected to be in "peak condition" for the world indoor championships in March.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
LONDON Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
Eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao's proposed fight against Britain's former world light-welterweight champion Amir Khan has been postponed, according to the Filipino's promoter, Bob Arum.