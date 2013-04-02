Fans' views will influence Wenger's future at Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
SYDNEY Former 100 metres world record holder Asafa Powell has been forced to withdraw from his first meeting since last year's Olympic final because of a hamstring injury, Athletics Australia said on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old Jamaican, who has run the 100m in less than 10 seconds more times than any other sprinter, was scheduled to race at the IAAF World Challenge in Melbourne on Saturday.
The injury also forced Powell to pull out of the final of Monday's Stawell Gift, a 131-year-old handicap race run on grass in a small town in Australia's Victoria state.
Powell suffered a groin injury in the Olympic final in London last year and trailed home last as his compatriots Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake won gold and silver.
Britain's Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford will renew his rivalry with Australian silver medallist Mitch Watt at Saturday's meeting at Lakeside Stadium.
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka is confident he still has the backing of chairman Steve Gibson after last weekend's loss at Stoke City extended the relegation-threatened club's winless Premier League run to 10 games.
Swansea City manager Paul Clement said securing the club's Premier League status for next season remains his top priority and reminded his in-form side that things can go awry quickly for teams involved in the relegation battle.