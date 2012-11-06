Heptathlete Jessica Ennis holds her gold medal during a parade as it passes the High Court in the City of London September 10, 2012. REUTERS/David Davies/Pool

Olympic champions Jessica Ennis of Britain, Allyson Felix of the United States and Valerie Adams of New Zealand have been named on the shortlist for the female athlete of the year award, the IAAF said in a statement on Tuesday.

Heptathlon champion Ennis, shotput champion Adams and 200 metres champion Felix received the most votes from a 2,400-strong panel.

The winner will be announced on November 24 in Barcelona, Spain.

Jamaica's Usain Bolt, American Aries Merritt and Kenyan David Rudisha are the three male finalists.

