Trinidad and Tobago's Kelly-Ann Baptiste

Trinidad and Tobago sprinter Kelly-Ann Baptiste can return to competition following the resolution of her doping hearing before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), according to her national federation.

The National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAA) said in a statement that while provisions of the proceedings for the 2011 world 100 metres bronze medallist will not be made public, "the NAAA can confirm that Ms Baptiste is free to return to competition with immediate effect."

Baptiste, 28, had been suspended in 2013 after testing positive for a banned substance and last August, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) had appealed to CAS a decision by her federation to clear Baptiste after she had served 16 months of her ban.

"She will be running some 'low key' meets this indoor season in preparation for her outdoor season," her manager Cubie Seegobin told Reuters.

