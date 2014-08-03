Jamaica's Usain Bolt gestures after Jamaica won the men's 4x100m relay final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Jamaican sprint king Usain Bolt says he wants to concentrate on smashing the 19-second barrier for the 200 metres following his cameo appearance in the Commonwealth Games.

The 27-year-old Bolt, double Olympic champion in 100m and 200m and a five-times world individual champion, wants to take his 200m world record below 19 seconds.

"I've said I want to run sub 19 for 200m - that's one of my biggest goals and my biggest dreams," the 27-year-old Bolt, who helped Jamaica to the 4x100m relay title in Glasgow, told the BBC. "I think I've done enough in the 100.

"I know people want to see me run fast in the 100 but I love my 200 and I want to do something special for myself. So for me, my main aim is the 200."

Bolt, the 100m world record holder, set the 200m record of 19.19 five years ago in Berlin.

"The world record can keep going down. You never know who's going to show up next and dominate," he added.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)