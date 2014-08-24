Rivals are closer, warns Mercedes F1 boss
LONDON Formula One's new rules are "just what the doctor ordered", even if rival teams have become more competitive, according to Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff.
World record holder and six-times Olympic champion Usain Bolt has decided to end his 2014 season and will not compete in the 100 meters in Thursday's IAAF Diamond League Final in Zurich, organisers said on Sunday.
The decision, which Bolt's manager Ricky Simms confirmed to Reuters, came a day after the Jamaican sprinter ran the fastest indoor 100m ever, clocking 9.98 seconds in Warsaw.
"His coach Glen Mills ... feels it is now time to shut it down while he is healthy and injury free with a view on his preparations for the 2015 season," Zurich organisers said in a news release.
Bolt had delayed the start of his season to recover from minor foot surgery and a hamstring injury and had run only three races this season.
(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; editing by Josh Reich)
LONDON Formula One's new rules are "just what the doctor ordered", even if rival teams have become more competitive, according to Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff.
LONDON Jermain Defoe has indicated he will leave struggling Sunderland if they are relegated because he needs to stay in the Premier League to keep alive his hopes of going to next year's World Cup finals with England.
RANCHI, India Resolute rearguard action by Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh helped Australia escape with a remarkable draw against India on the final day of the third test on Monday.