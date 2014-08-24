Usain Bolt of Jamaica (C), Poland's Karol Zalewski (L) and Sheldon Mitchell of Jamaica compete in the men's 100m race during the fifth Athletic Memorial, a tribute to deceased Olympic Champion Kamila Skolimowska, at the National Stadium in Warsaw August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

World record holder and six-times Olympic champion Usain Bolt has decided to end his 2014 season and will not compete in the 100 meters in Thursday's IAAF Diamond League Final in Zurich, organisers said on Sunday.

The decision, which Bolt's manager Ricky Simms confirmed to Reuters, came a day after the Jamaican sprinter ran the fastest indoor 100m ever, clocking 9.98 seconds in Warsaw.

"His coach Glen Mills ... feels it is now time to shut it down while he is healthy and injury free with a view on his preparations for the 2015 season," Zurich organisers said in a news release.

Bolt had delayed the start of his season to recover from minor foot surgery and a hamstring injury and had run only three races this season.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; editing by Josh Reich)