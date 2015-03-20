Hull boost survival hopes with 4-2 win over Boro
Hull City kept alive their bid to avoid relegation after coming from behind to beat Middlesbrough 4-2 in the Premier League on Wednesday and pile more pressure on their beleaguered rivals.
RIO DE JANEIRO Jamaican world record holder Usain Bolt will compete in a 100 metres race in Rio de Janeiro next month as he looks to acclimatise to the city where he will compete in the 2016 Olympics, local organisers said on Friday.
The sprint competition, known as the Mano a Mano, will take place at the Jockey Club in Rio after two years of being held on Copacabana beach. Bolt will race three other athletes on a 100 metres track on April 19.
The world's fastest man competed in the event on Copacabana beach last year.
AARHUS, Denmark Uzbeki wrestler Artur Taymazov was stripped of his freestyle gold medal from the Beijing 2008 Olympics 96-120kg category following a positive doping sample in re-testing, the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday.
LONDON Novak Djokovic hopes the spark he has been lacking so far this year will return as he pulls on his Serbia shirt for this weekend's Davis Cup quarter-final against Spain in Belgrade.