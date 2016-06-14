Alaves hold Celta to 0-0 draw in King's Cup semi
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.
LONDON Usain Bolt will fine-tune his preparations for the Rio Olympics by competing at the Anniversary Games in London on July 22.
Organisers of the event, staged at the stadium where Bolt won double sprint gold and the 4x100m relay in 2012, said the Jamaican world record holder would race in the 200m.
"The London Anniversary Games will be one of my last races before Rio and running in the 200m will hopefully set me up for a successful Olympic Games," Bolt said in a statement.
"Britain has some very good young sprinters and I'm looking forward to running against them and returning to the Olympic Stadium."
Up against him will be Britain's European 200m champion Adam Gemili and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, the second fastest Briton of all time with a personal best of 19.95.
Bolt will be appearing for the eighth time at the London leg of the prestigious IAAF Diamond League and holds the meeting record of 19.76, set at Crystal Palace in 2008.
The Rio Olympics begin on August 5.
The Rio Olympics begin on August 5.
A refreshed Matt Kuchar seized a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Thursday but had the ominous figure of reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama in hot pursuit.
FRANCEVILLE, Gabon Cameroon reached the African Nations Cup final as a second-half goal from defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and a stoppage-time effort from Christian Bassogog secured a 2-0 win over Ghana in their last-four clash on Thursday.