ZAGREB The world's fastest man Usain Bolt is seeking redemption for his world championship 100 metres final disqualification in Tuesday's grand prix meeting in Zagreb.

"I look at this as an opportunity to make up for the world championship, I am looking forward to this," the lanky Jamaican, who holds the 100 metres world record, told a news conference in the Croatian capital on Monday.

The Zagreb grand prix will be Bolt's first 100 metres race since his controversial disqualification for a false start in the final in Daegu, South Korea last month.

"I am coming here to do my best, to try to run fast. I missed out on the world championship, so I want to see how fast I could have gone. I am still feeling good. I am pretty confident and am just looking forward to it," Bolt said.

"I am focussed, determined to be the best at what I do, so I am just looking forward to the rest of my season and the rest of my career."

The 100 metres is scheduled for 7 p.m. British time on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic, editing by Ed Osmond)