Usain Bolt of Jamaica reacts after being disqualified for a false start in the men's 100 metres final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

BRUSSELS Anxiety and over-eagerness led to Usain Bolt's false start in the 100 metres final at the world championships last month, the world record holder said on Wednesday.

The Olympic champion, set to run the 100 metres at the Diamond League final in Brussels on Friday, was disqualified in the world championship final in Daegu after leaving the blocks too early.

"I was a little bit off. I wasn't really myself. Anxiety got the better of me. I really wanted to go. I really felt like I wanted to run. I've never felt like that before at a race," Bolt told a news conference.

"But I think the reason is all season I'd been struggling, working hard to get back into shape and I felt so great for the first time this season. I kind of lost it a little bit, but I picked up after the 200 metres and I really went back to myself to relax and enjoy," he added.

Bolt, the 100 and 200 metres world record holder, said he still had room for improvement, notably at the start and over the first 30-40 metres of his races.

He won the 100 metres at an IAAF World Challenge event in Croatia on Tuesday, but was slow out of the blocks and had to dig deep to cross the line first.

Bolt said his experience in Daegu had left him even more focussed that usual and determined to end the season on a winning note.

Asked about the possible addition of the 400 metres or long jump to his repertoire, Bolt said he had been told by his coach not to comment until after the 2012 Olympics.

"I want to do something else, but I can't say what it is,@ he said. "My coach will decide what we venture into."

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Ed Osmond)