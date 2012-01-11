Usain Bolt of Jamaica is congratulated by fans after winnig the men's 100 metres event at the IAAF grand prix international athletic meet in Zagreb September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Triple Olympic champion Usain Bolt's first confirmed appearance over 100 metres this year will be at the Bislett Games in Oslo on June 7, organisers said on Wednesday.

"There is only around six weeks to go to the London Olympics after this race and there is no doubt it will be surrounded by an enormous amount of interest," Bolt said in a statement.

"My preparations have been good this fall (autumn). I am injury free, working hard and everything is going according to plan."

The 100 and 200 metres world record holder plans to get an early start on his build up to the London Games by running at least three winter training races in Jamaica beginning next month, he said on Wednesday on his website.

Races are planned for Kingston at the Camperdown Classic on February 11, the Gibson Relays on February 25 and the UWI Invitational on March 17, Bolt said.

"2012 is going to be a great year!" he said on the website (www.usainbolt.com)

Coach Glen Mills will decide which events, likely a 400 metres or relays, Bolt will run during his early appearances.

Bolt told Reuters last month he planned to run at least two 400s as part of his winter training this year. The races are to gauge his fitness and break up his rigorous training schedule.

The Jamaican did not race until May last year because of a slight injury, but previously had always made test runs in late January or February.

His first sprint race is likely to come at the Jamaica International Invitational in Kingston on May 5.

The Olympic Games run from July 27 to August 12.

(Reporting By Gene Cherry in Salvo North Carolina; Editing by Alison Wildey)