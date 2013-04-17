Jamaican Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt runs to win the ''Mano a Mano Men's 150 metres'' challenge on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

LONDON Usain Bolt will return to London to compete in the IAAF Diamond League meeting at the Olympic Stadium in which he achieved a clean sweep of gold medals last year.

The Jamaican six-times Olympic champion will head a glittering cast as London's Queen Elizabeth Park celebrates the one-year anniversary of the Olympic opening ceremony.

The meeting, held on July 26-28, will feature 29 Olympic medallists, including 12 champions and four world record holders. Britain's heptathlon champion Jessica Ennis and double Olympic champion Mo Farah will also take part.

Sprinter Bolt's presence in the 100m and 4x100m relay will top the bill, however, as he puts the finishing touches to his preparations for August's world championships in Moscow.

Other than the Olympics, it will be his first competitive appearance in London since 2009, partly due to Britain's tax laws which could have seen him give up a share of his appearance or prize money and endorsements.

An exemption for "non-residents" is now in force and Bolt said he was relishing the chance to play a part in what is being dubbed the "Anniversary Games."

"I'm looking forward to coming back to the UK, especially with it being a year since winning three gold medals in the Olympic Stadium," Bolt who repeated his Beijing hat-trick in London last year, said in a statement.

"The crowd were amazing at the Games, and I hope they will be out again in their numbers at the end of July.

"I haven't competed at the London Diamond League since 2009 but it has always been a great meet with lots of Jamaican support - it almost feels like running at home."

Bolt won the 100m and 200m in London and then helped Jamaica win the 4x100m relay in a new world record.

