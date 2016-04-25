Jamaica's Yohan Blake crosses the finish line to win the 4x200 metres relay while setting a new world record at the IAAF World Relays Championships in Nassau, Bahamas, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Rio Olympic medals contenders Jenn Suhr, Meseret Defar, Yohan Blake and Nick Willis are among top athletes expected for the inaugural adidas Boost Boston Games on June 17-18, organizers said on Monday.

The international meet, which replaces the adidas Grand Prix Diamond League meeting that had been held in New York City, will climax on Saturday in a "street meet" held on historic Charles Street between the Boston Public Garden and Boston Common.

American Suhr is the 2012 Olympic women's pole vault gold medallist and world indoor record holder, and Ethiopia's Defar is a six-times IAAF world champion, two-time Olympic gold medallist and former world record holder at 5000 meters.

New Zealander Willis is the 2008 Olympic silver medallist at 1500 meters, while Jamaica's Blake is the 2011 IAAF world champion at 100 meters and 2012 Olympic silver medallist at both 100 meters and 200 meters.

Blake also owns two world records as a member of Jamaica’s 4x100 meters and 4x200 meters relay teams. His personal best of 9.69 seconds equals the second-fastest time ever for 100 meters, and his 19.26 is second-fastest ever at 200 meters.

