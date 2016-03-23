Usain Bolt of Jamaica crosses the finish line to win the men's 4 x 100 metres relay final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Six-times Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt will run in the London Anniversary Games ahead of his multiple title defence at the Rio Olympics in August.

The Jamaican world record holder in the 100 and 200 metres will participate in the IAAF Diamond League meeting on July 22 at Queen Elizabeth Park in London.

"The London Anniversary Games will be one of my last races before the Olympic Games in Rio," Bolt said in a statement.

"It will be good to return to the Olympic Stadium on the Friday night and get more of the special atmosphere that the fans always produce," the 29-year-old sprinter added.

"I always get great support in the UK and I expect the stadium to be packed."

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)