in a day
Ennis-Hill to receive gold medal in London after CAS verdict
Sunshine lifts UK retail sales
Economy
Sunshine lifts UK retail sales
Axes show humans in Australia 18,000 years earlier than thought
Science
Axes show humans in Australia 18,000 years earlier than thought
Lifestyle changes could cut dementia cases by a third
Health
Lifestyle changes could cut dementia cases by a third
July 19, 2017 / 7:49 AM / in a day

Ennis-Hill to receive gold medal in London after CAS verdict

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Athlete Jessica Ennis-Hill holds her award after she was made a Dame CBE by the Duke of Cambridge during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain April 19, 2017.John Stillwell/Pool

(Reuters) - Jessica Ennis-Hill will be presented with the heptathlon gold medal from the 2011 world championships at this year's event in London after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed Russian Tatyana Chernova's appeal against her doping ban.

Briton Ennis-Hill was runner-up to Chernova in Daegu six years ago but the Russian was stripped of her medals last November and received a lengthy ban for blood doping violations.

There were concerns about when Ennis-Hill, 31, would receive her medal as Chernova appealed the ban and questioned the jurisdiction of the original hearing.

The CAS dismissed the appeal on Tuesday and stuck with the original judgement.

"The panel found there was a valid arbitration agreement ... the athlete's submission concerning the jurisdiction of the CAS first-instance decision failed," CAS said in a statement.

"As this was the only issue raised in the appeal, the panel dismissed the appeal and confirmed the initial CAS award."

Retired Olympic champion Ennis-Hill, who also won the world title in 2009 and 2015, will be presented with her record-equalling third world heptathlon title at a special ceremony at the London Stadium.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

