LONDON Former sprinter Jason Gardener will take over as president of UK Athletics in December from former Olympic gold medallist Lynn Davies, the governing body announced on Monday.

Gardener, who won a relay gold medal at the 2004 Olympics, is currently a director on the UK Athletics Board, a position he will relinquish when he becomes president.

"I am extremely honoured to be offered this role, but more importantly to follow in the footsteps of Lynn, who has served the sport in exemplary fashion over the years," he said on the board's website.

"This is an exciting time for our sport as we build towards the Rio 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games and our own London World Athletics Championships in 2017."

Gardener was a member of the panel which recently cleared UK Athletics of any wrongdoing in their relationship with controversial coach Alberto Salazar.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue)