Briton Katarina Johnson-Thompson has split with coach Mike Holmes after she failed to turn her potential into a heptathlon medal at last month's Rio Olympics, according to the Times.

Widely expected to challenge for gold in Brazil, Johnson-Thompson cleared a British high jump record of 1.98 metres to lead after two events but appalling throws in the shot put and javelin left her down in sixth after two days of action.

After the Olympics, senior figures at British Athletics were keen for the 23-year-old to make a change, media reports said.

Johnson-Thompson suffered a similar collapse at last year's world championships in Beijing when she fell out of contention after recording three fouls in the long jump, one of her strongest events.

